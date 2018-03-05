Chinese airport roof collapses, crashes onto cars below

(WHDH) — Passengers and drivers at an airport in China saw some terrifying moments after a roof collapsed and crashed onto people and cars below.

Heavy winds and a torrential downpour brought down a section of the roof at the Nanchang Changbei International Airport in the Jiangxi Province in China.

Video captured the moment when large pieces of metal came crashing down, hitting vehicles parked outside the entrance of the airport’s terminal.

Fortunately, nobody was injured.

The terminal’s main structure was reportedly unaffected and flights continued as scheduled.

Winds on Sunday exceeded 67 miles per hour in the area.

