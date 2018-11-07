A Chinese company created a one-of-a-kind foldable smartphone called the Flexpai.

Royole released the latest electronic in Beijing on Halloween.

The Flexpai transforms from tablet to smartphone by folding it like a book.

Tech journalists who tested the phone say its processor is slow and it’s bulky.

Consumers can pre-order the Flexpai online on Royole’s website for about $1,300.

According to the website, the company will start fulfilling orders next month.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)