A Chinese company created a one-of-a-kind foldable smartphone called the Flexpai.
Royole released the latest electronic in Beijing on Halloween.
The Flexpai transforms from tablet to smartphone by folding it like a book.
Tech journalists who tested the phone say its processor is slow and it’s bulky.
Consumers can pre-order the Flexpai online on Royole’s website for about $1,300.
According to the website, the company will start fulfilling orders next month.
