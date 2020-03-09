Chinese officials: Coronavirus cases decreasing

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., Chinese officials say they are seeing a decrease in the number of cases, and those who were infected are recovering.

The virus was traced to an animal market in Wuhan, which has been quarantined and has mostly empty streets.

Officials said 40 new cases were reported across the country in the past day, down from 44 the previous day.

More than 80,000 total cases have been reported in China and more than 3,000 people have died. But officials said more than 50,000 people have been released from treatment.

