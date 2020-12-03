Chinese researcher accused of stealing research from Boston hospital pleads guilty

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chinese researcher accused of stealing biological research out of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and lying about the theft pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston, officials said.

Zaosong Zheng, 31, is accused of stealing 21 vials of biological research out of the hospital in an attempt to take them out of the United States aboard a flight headed to China, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling.

Zheng was conducting cancer cell-research at the time and was caught by federal officers at Logan Airport, according to officials.

Zheng first denied traveling with biological items or research before admitting to stealing the vials for his own research back in China.

Prosecutors said Zheng intended to publish the results from the research in his own name and can face up to five years in prison for the false statements.

By pleading guilty, Zheng has agreed to be removed from the United States following his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 6.

