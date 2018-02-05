Chip maker says snacks need to be more women-friendly

(WHDH) — It’s crunch time for the company that owns Doritos and Cheetos.

The company’s owner says they’re trying to come up with a snack solution that makes chips more “women-friendly.”

The CEO of Pepsi-Co, who owns the chip brands, says unlike men, women don’t like to crunch loudly in public, so they’re trying to come up with a chip that is less noisy.

The CEO says women also don’t like the residue that some snacks — particularly Cheetos — leave on your fingers.

Pepsi is looking for ways to create a new snack that would be designed and packaged differently to combat these issues, with female customers in mind.

