Chipotle giving away free burrito boxes to healthcare workers during World Health Worker Week

(WHDH) — Chipotle is thanking healthcare workers for their fight against the coronavirus by giving them free burrito boxes during World Health Worker Week.

Those in the medical field can register their office or hospital division to receive 25 free burritos anytime between April 6 and 10.

“We want to express our extreme gratitude by fueling the frontline workers at healthcare facilities across the country with real food,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. “It is our goal to bring joy and provide a little something extra for both the medical staff and our everyday guests.”

The fast food chain, alongside DoorDash, will give away up to 100,000 burritos.

Registration must be completed on Thursday, which happens to be National Burrito Day.

Chipotle also announced that they will continue to offer free delivery on orders $10 or more through their app and website.

Additionally, those who order digitally on National Burrito Day will receive free Queso Blanco when it is added to an entree.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)