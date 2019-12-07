Chipotle has nurses to check on sick employees to see if they are genuinely ill

Thinking of calling in sick? You better think twice if you work at Chipotle.

According to Business Insider, the company has nurses who check in on employees to see if they’re genuinely ill.

The CEO says the policy is to make sure all employees are healthy enough to prepare food, not to see if they’re hungover.

He says if the nurse finds an employee is actually sick, Chipotle pays for the day off.

