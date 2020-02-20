(WHDH) — The thought of eating two overstuffed Chipotle burritos may sound like a daunting task but the fast-food chain is giving its customers that opportunity with a buy one, get one free deal.

Customers who show up wearing a hockey jersey at participating United States and Canada Chipotles on Friday will receive a free entree after buying another entree of equal or greater value.

The fast-food chain is holding the promotion in honor of Hockey Week Across America, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice when the United States hockey team defeated the Soviet Union in 1980.

Chipotle is also featuring go-to orders for professional hockey players on their app and website until Sunday. One of the players highlighted is Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who enjoys a burrito bowl with white rice, black beans, chicken, fresh tomato salsa, tomatillo green-chili salsa, cheese, lettuce, and guacamole.

