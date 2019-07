(WHDH) — Chipotle is giving away free guacamole on Wednesday to celebrate National Avacado Day.

The restaurant chain says customers can get one free guacamole with each entrée when ordered via the Chipotle app or online.

The deal cannot be combined with other offers.

For more information or to place an order, click here.

