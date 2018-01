(WHDH) — Craving a burrito during the Super Bowl? Chipotle is here to help.

During Super Bowl weekend, Chipotle will be offering free delivery on its burritos and other Mexican favorites.

The offer works on orders made through Chipotle’s delivery partner, Postmates. It is available in 40 cities where Postmates operates, including Philadelphia and Boston.

