Chipotle will give away free guacamole with launch of ‘Guac Mode’. Here’s the scoop

(CNN) — Yes, you can have guacamole. And no, it’s not extra.

Chipotle on Monday announced the launch of “Guac Mode,” a promotion that brings the promise of free guacamole and other unnamed extras for anyone who signs up for the Mexican-inspired restaurant’s rewards program.

“Our fans absolutely love our fresh, handmade guac, especially when it’s not extra,” Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a press release. “It’s been an incredible first year of Chipotle Rewards and initiating Guac Mode, which gives our members free guac in February and extras all year long is a perfect way to thank our loyal customers.”

Guacamole lovers, act quickly: You have until February 20 to unlock the guac.

How to sign up

If you’re so inclined, you have to join Chipotle rewards by February 20 or text “Guac Mode” to 888-222. Already a member? Move on to the next step.

Download the Chipotle Rewards app. For apple users, you can download the app here. For anyone else, you can download it here.

Once the “Guac Mode” badge is activated, you’ll have 24 hours to pick up whatever’s being offered.

A booming rewards program

Chipotle’s reward program rolled out last year, and it’s been a successful one for the chain restaurant. CEO Jack Hartung told CNBC last week that they’re nearly 9 million members, and they’re “just getting started.”

Hartung attributed that growth to “the natural loyalty that people have to the Chipotle brand, but also to the marketing and awareness building to, you know, attract people into the program.” He added that they were hoping to personalize the program “where we’re communicating on a one-to-one basis with our customers.”

What that looks like — we don’t yet know. But the next time your phone buzzes with a notification, pick it up. It could be the guacamole calling.

