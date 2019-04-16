Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to ingredient that could cause ‘adverse health effects’

(WHDH) — Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling certain Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies because the product may contain an “unexpected solidified ingredient.”

Reports of potential “adverse health effects” connected to the cookies prompted the recall in the United States, according to the company.

Mondelēz Global LLC announced April 13, 2019 a voluntary recall in the United States, of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 oz. due to the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. Click below for full list of affected product. https://t.co/x6y5o65Kjg — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) April 14, 2019

The recall impacts 13-ounce packages of the cookies with a UPC code of “0 44000 03223 4” and the following best when used by dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019, 15SEP2019.

Consumers who have the cookies are urged not to eat them.

No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC products are affected by the recall.

