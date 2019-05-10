WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Yogurt company Chobani says it will pay the school lunch debt of families attending a Rhode Island school district.

Warwick Public Schools made national news when it announced that children in families who owe money for school lunches would get cold sunflower butter and jelly sandwiches instead of a hot lunch. The system later reversed the decision.

The school district said it was owed $77,000 for unpaid school lunches and couldn’t afford to assume more debt.

Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in a statement Thursday that as a parent, the news broke his heart. He says access to nutritious food should be a right, not a privilege.

He called on other businesses to step up.

Several other businesses and organizations have offered to help pay the lunch debt.

as a parent, news of #WarwickPublicSchools breaks my heart. every child should have access to natural, nutritious & delicious food, so @Chobani is doing our small part to help pay this debt business must do its part.. our responsibility as members of community. who will join us? pic.twitter.com/6HOTjDE4CX — Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdiulukaya) May 9, 2019

