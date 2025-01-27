WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Chocolate Expo, one of America’s largest chocolate events, was held for the third consecutive year this weekend at the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington.

This pre-Valentine’s Day event drew hundreds of area residents who were treated to artisanal chocolates, baked goods, specialty foods, cheeses, wines, meads, and more.

Booths at the event featured delights made by business owners from throughout the East Coast

