BOSTON (WHDH) - Chocolate Necco Wafers are making a return to New England, the Spangler Candy Company announced Monday.

Rolls of the candy will be handed out at two points along the Boston Marathon route on Patriots’ Day in an effort to “fill the absence of something iconic with something nostalgic,” according to the company.

Necco Wafers brand ambassadors will be stationed along the finish line on Boylston Street and at mile 22 on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston College.

People can score a free roll of wafers between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The 125th Boston Marathon was moved to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)