CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The French youth choir whose members got sick in Cambridge on Tuesaday are healthy and back on tour Friday.

The group is making a final stop in Maine before traveling home to France.

The choir’s conductor said she’s glad they’re back on the road.

“Our kids are good and that’s cool,” conductor Lucie Rueda said. “This is marvelous music, marvelous kids, and we are so happy to be here.”

Eight children were hospitalized in Cambridge, one with seizure-like symptoms.

Investigators said fumes from cleaning supplies may have caused the children to get sick.

