NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents on the North Shore visited Plum Island early Saturday morning to get a look at the rough waves and gusty winds coming from post-tropical storm Lee.

Lee, which was previously classified as a Category 1 hurricane earlier Saturday morning, is bringing choppy waves to Plum Island.

The beach is breezy with occasional gusts of winds, and beachgoers are bundled up as temperatures remain chilled. With no power outages in the area, the weather is calm enough for walks on the beach.

The area also faces a minor coastal flooding advisory between noon and 2 p.m. Saturday.

The sky remained clear, allowing for nearby residents to check out the ocean in dry conditions.

