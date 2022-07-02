BOSTON (WHDH) - People packed Downtown Crossing Saturday for the annual Chowderfest, as nine restaurants squared off to determine who makes the best chowder.

“It’s really interesting because the way that these people are approaching chowder is very different. There’s all kinds of styles — very traditional, very sort of non-traditional, so its very interesting to see how these restaurants are riffing on this very simple dish,” said restauranteur and judge Chris Jamison.

Gourmands dug into cups and bowls, pronouncing various chowders “delicious,” nice and hot and clammy” with “the texture is just right.” Tom Jones, visiting Boston from Iowa, said he enjoyed the seafood specialty.

“It’s a totally different taste. I mean it’s really good,” Jones said. “Everything seems to be portioned just right. Back at home we eat chicken and noodles all the time so this is something that’s really nice to have.”

