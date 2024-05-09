DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed in the Karen Read murder trial Thursday, one day after several of John O’Keefe’s friends took the witness stand.

Witnesses on Wednesday described interactions with Read and O’Keefe at bars in Canton hours before O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank. Prosecutors also showed surveillance video from the bars.

Come Wednesday morning, Chris Albert was sworn in as the day’s first witness.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed.

Chris Albert recalls drinks with O’Keefe, Read, others

Albert is a Canton Select Board member and the brother of Brian Albert, who lived at the home where O’Keefe was found in the snow in January, 2022.

Among allegations, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe was beaten inside Brian Albert’s home before being left for dead outside. Prosecutors have described the defense’s claims as a fishing expedition.

Chris Albert told jurors he lived near O’Keefe and was friendly with him. O’Keefe would bring his nephew in for pizza at a pizza shop Chris owns, Chris said.

On Jan. 28, the day before he was found in the snow, Chris said O’Keefe visited the shop for what would be his last lunch. Chris said O’Keefe told him people would be going out for drinks later that night.

Chris ultimately decide to go to the Waterfall Bar & Grill with O’Keefe and friends. After arriving, he said he saw his older brother, Brian, arrive with a friend and ATF agent, Brian Higgins. Chris said he also saw Read arrive with O’Keefe.

Chris said he saw no arguments and people seemed to be having a good time.

“I recall John [O’Keefe] standing a lot,” he said. “I don’t think he sat at all.”

Chris Albert remained on the stand as of around 9:40 a.m.

Court proceedings are expected to continue until 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)