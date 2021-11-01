BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts native and Captain America actor Chris Evans attended a charity event for Christopher’s Haven last week.

The organization, which provides low-cost housing for children and their families undergoing cancer treatment in Boston, celebrated its twentieth birthday.

Comedian Lenny Clarke and Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angily were also in attendance.

Christopher’s Haven is located next to Massachusetts General Hospital.

