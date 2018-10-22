Chris Sale ‘100 percent’ ready for World Series after belly button scare

BOSTON (WHDH) - After the Boston Red Sox announced Chris Sale would start Game 1 of the World Series, the ace pitcher said Monday that he is “100 percent” ready to go after last week’s belly button “injury” that landed him in the hospital.

Sale said the ailment was a “stomach thing” and he “just kind of got sick.” But he also joked it was caused by irritation from a belly-button ring.

“I’ll leave that for you guys to debate,” Sale said when asked if the ring irritation was legitimate.

David Price said he assumes Sale purchased the ring at a local mall.

“I’m assuming he got it in the middle of the mall,” Price said. “I told him not to do that.”

Slugger Steve Pearce said he’s “glad” Sale was able to bounce back from the “tricky” infection.

Utility man Brock Holt told the media that he would get a belly button ring and nipple ring if Boston wins it all.

Sale laughed when asked if he was aware of his Holt’s comments, calling himself a “fashionist.”

