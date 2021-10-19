BOSTON (WHDH) - Israel Arroyo could not have been more impressed with his son after Monday’s ALCS game, when Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo blasted a 3-run homer in the team’s victory over the Houston Astros.

“I’m just so proud of him last night, it was just a very proud moment,” Israel Arroyo said.

Israel, a Marine veteran, is visiting Boston with friends from the military to watch Christian in Game Four and said he can see his son’s enthusiasm when he plays.

“He brings joy to anybody’s face, that’s the kind of kid he is,” Israel said.

But Israel denied any connection to Christian’s most recent expression of emotion. After Christian showed off his singing to the Sox’ postgame anthem ‘Dancing On My Own’ during the Patriots-Cowboys game at Gillette Stadium Sunday, his mother told Israel that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to showing off.

“I don’t do anything to showboat, I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Israel laughed.

