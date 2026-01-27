FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots Defensive Tackle Christian Barmore’s arraignment on a domestic violence charge has been pushed back.

Barmore was scheduled to appear in court on February 3. His court appearance has been moved to March.

Barmore is accused of assaulting a family member at his home in Mansfield in August.

The victim claims Barmore threw her to the ground and threatened her during an argument over air conditioning.

Barmore’s attorney said no criminal conduct took place.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)