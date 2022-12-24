BOSTON (WHDH) - There was singing and kind words over a meal at a Christmas Eve celebration at the Pine Street Inn in Boston, a homeless shelter where some 1,000 holiday meals will be served to city residents.

“It’s horrible to be homeless anytime, but this time of the year is the hardest,” said Lyndia Downie, president of the Pine Street Inn. “All the messages are about going home and Christmas and family and here, that’s not what you have, and these people really feel it.”

Cardinal Sean O’Malley also attended the event, where meals were provided and volunteers were on hand for the first time since the pandemic.

