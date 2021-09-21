While the rest of Boston saw a sunny day in the 70s on Tuesday, the forecast for the Financial District called for a heavy dusting of snow — blown in straight from Hollywood.

The area was transformed into a snow-covered replica of a New York City street for the movie Spirited, a musical version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. The movie stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, and has been filming in the Haymarket area as well as Lynn and Worcester.

Passers-by said they were excited to see a major movie production on Boston’s streets.

“I think it’s cool,” said Kaled Rocha. “It’s very interesting to see snow in September and a setting in Boston that must be New York City. … Filming more here in Boston to get the industry more, and I do appreciate that.”

