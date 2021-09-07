BOSTON (WHDH) - Summer may be coming to an end, but snow? It is still a little too soon for that.
Except for in Boston’s Faneuil Hall where snow and Christmas decorations are lining the street near the iconic Bell in Hand Tavern for a movie shoot.
The decorations are for the movie Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer have been shooting here this summer.
RELATED: Crews spotted in Cambridge filming movie starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell
“Spirited is a musical take on “A Christmas Carol” and will appear on Apple TV+.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)