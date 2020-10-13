Christmas in the City founder Jake Kennedy dies at 65

BOSTON (WHDH) - The man who created an organization that has brought holiday joy to thousands of families has died at 65, after a brief battle with ALS.

Jake Kennedy and his wife Sparkey founded Christmas in the City more than three decades ago with the spirit of charity in their hearts.

A statement released by the organization reads:

“Sad news for all friends of Christmas in the City family. Earlier today, Jake Kennedy died. The world is a lesser place without Jake in it – less kind, less joyful – but it’s a more magnificent place because we had this good and great man among us for 65 years. His legacy lives on through his wonderful family, and through Christmas in the City.”

Christmas in the City holds events year-round but they are known for their annual holiday dinner that puts smiles on the faces of the thousands of homeless and struggling families that have attended.

The party not only gave the attendees a magical night but also provided things like dental screenings, flu shots, and haircuts.

“Jake Kennedy dedicated his life to ensuring children in Boston had a smile on their face, and that a helping hand was given to struggling families, not only during the holidays but year-round,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said. “He will always mean so much to our city – and we will forever be grateful for showing us all what it means to be a city of neighbors. May he Rest In Peace.”

This was not the only cause close to Kennedy’s heart, after he was diagnosed with ALS last year, the UMass Medical Center created the Jake Kennedy ALS Fund, which has raised more than $300,000 for research so far.

In September, 50 runners gathered to run a relay from Scituate to Boston and they raised $50,000 for the fund in his honor.

Kennedy is survived by his wife and children.

Anyone looking to donate to Christmas in the City can do so here.

Those looking to donate to the Jake Kennedy ALS Fund can do so here.

