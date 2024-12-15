BOSTON (WHDH) - The scene at Christmas in the City headquarters is a sad one — empty tables where donated gifts usually sit and now organizers are asking for help ahead of the holidays.

“We’ve run out of toys for kids from 6 to 15. There are no toys left,” an organizer told 7NEWS.

Since 1989, Christmas in the City has been bringing joy to less fortunate families by providing toys for kids who might not otherwise get anything.

For mothers like Brianna Scurry, it’s been a godsend every year.

“Me and my daughter have been blessed with this opportunity with my living situation, which is the shelter,” she said.

But this year, things are tight and gifts are going quick.

“Donations are not looking good and that’s why we need help,” the organizer said. “This is the first time in 37 years where we’ve run out of toys.”

There are a number of places where you can donate toys or gift cards.

For more information visit: https://christmasinthecity.org/drop-off-locations/

