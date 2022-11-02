The Tree for Boston, a deeply rooted Nova Scotia tradition, comes from the aptly named community of Christmas Island this year.

Landowner Roddy Townsend and his children Angela, Carmen and Andrew have donated a 45-foot white spruce for the 2022 Christmas season, 105 years after the Halifax Explosion.

“The holidays are a time of reflection and gratitude,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “The Tree for Boston continues to be a sign of our deep appreciation for the aid Boston provided after the Halifax Explosion.”

The 1917 explosion devastated north-end Halifax, killed nearly 2,000 people and left thousands more injured and homeless. The first Tree for Boston was donated by Joseph Slauenwhite as a ‘thank you’ to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to the province within hours of the explosion.

Anyone able to attend is invited to the tree-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on the Townsend family’s property at 8008 Grand Narrows Highway, Christmas Island, Cape Breton. Carmen Townsend, an award-winning musician, will perform a song she has written about the Tree for Boston, and a local Mi’Kmaq elder will conduct a smudging ceremony before the tree is cut.

For those eagerly awaiting the tree in Boston, the white spruce will then leave Halifax on Nov. 21 for a tree-lighting ceremony on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. on Boston Common.

“We are grateful to Boston and beyond excited to be a part of such a wonderful tradition. We feel this is going to bring a lot of happiness to the surrounding communities,” the Townsend family said. “The tree is such a special gesture of gratitude, hope and continuing friendship.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox