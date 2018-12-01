‘Christmas miracle’: Attleboro woman receiving kidney from coworker

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro woman is getting quite the gift this holiday season — a kidney from a coworker.

Sarah Farrell and Eileen Montville work at Sturdy Memorial Hospital together and celebrated the big announcement on Saturday.

Montville has been undergoing dialysis for the past five years and needs a kidney transplant. A nurse on her unit was tested and found out she was a match.

“It’s the best gift I can ever give somebody and it’s the most meaningful I’ll ever give anyone,” Farrell said.

“Absolutely,” Montville said. “Just, the time of the year, it’s a Christmas miracle”

They’ll both have the surgery at Tufts in a few weeks.

