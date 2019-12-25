Christmas morning blaze rips through 5-story building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A raging three-alarm fire ripped through a five-story building in Boston on Christmas morning, officials said.
Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at a brick building at 128 Newbury St. just before 10 a.m. found flames and smoke on the first three floors, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The fire has since been knocked down but officials say crews are working to overhaul “extensive” damage.
Damage to the mixed-use building has been estimated at $1.5 million.
Five residents were displaced, one residential apartment was damaged, and three commercial units were charred in the blaze.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
