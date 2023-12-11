WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A toy drive is being held in Walpole by the Olivia Knighton Foundation, which was established in memory of a young girl killed in a boating accident.

Olivia was 11 years old when she was killed in a boating accident this past summer. She was the daughter of the former New England Revolution goalie Brad Knighton.

The drive at the Rodham Arena is one of the foundation’s first events.

Donations are being accepted through Saturday.

Visit the website for more information.

