Christmas tree arrives at Faneuil Hall for holiday season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Faneuil Hall Christmas tree arrived in Boston on Tuesday for the holiday season.

The 60-foot Norwegian Spruce was trucked in from Red Hook, New York.

A tree lighting ceremony is slated to take place on Nov. 27.

The tree which is set up on Boston Common each year has not yet arrived from Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia donates a tree to the city as a token of thanks for relief efforts undertaken by Bostonians after a munitions ship exploded in Halifax Harbor in 1917.

About 2,000 people were killed in the blast.

