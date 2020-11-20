Christmas tree commemorating friendship with Nova Scotia arrives in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s official Christmas tree from Nova Scotia was delivered to the Boston Common on Friday.

The tree — which departed from the Port of Halifax on Wednesday — arrived by police escort around 11 a.m.

Well look what we happened upon on our walk! The Christmas Tree has arrived!! 🎄🎄🎄 (And Luna is very much not interested.) @7News pic.twitter.com/H6UbfHS9Kw — Amanda Crawford (@acrawfordtv) November 20, 2020

This year’s 45-foot white spruce tree commemorates 103 years of friendship with Nova Scotia after Boston provided emergency assistance when Halifax was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in 1917.

Nova Scotia also dedicated the tree to healthcare workers and those who are working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tree was shipped to Boston on a container vessel due to the pandemic.

A virtual tree lighting ceremony is slated to take place on Dec. 3.

