Christmas tree from Nova Scotia arriving at Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - The annual gift of an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia will arrive by police escort at the Boston Common late Tuesday morning.

The 45-foot white spruce tree donated by Desmond Waithe and Corina Saunders of Chance Harbour, Pictou County, Nova Scotia, commemorates 102 years since Boston provided emergency assistance to Halifax, which was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in the harbor in 1917.

Nova Scotia is also sending four smaller trees for donation to local charities.

The official 2019 Christmas tree is expected to reach the Boston Common at 11 a.m.

The tree will be lit on Dec. 5 just before 8 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)