BOSTON (WHDH) - A 48-foot white spruce is making its way from Nova Scotia to the Boston Common, where it will be displayed as a Christmas tree.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia posted a video of them escorting the tree down a highway.

It is set to arrive in Boston on Thursday and will be lit on Dec. 2.

Nova Scotia donates a tree to Boston every year as a token of gratitude for relief efforts by Bostonians after a munitions ship exploded in Halifax Harbor in 1917, killing or injuring thousands of people.

This year’s tree is being donated by L’Arche Cape Breton, a nonprofit that provides homes and work for people with disabilities

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)