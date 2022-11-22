BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Common’s Christmas tree is set to arrive from Nova Scotia Tuesday at 11 a.m., just over a week before it will be the centerpiece of the city’s 81st annual tree lighting.

The 45-foot white spruce will be lit on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. during an outdoor event with Mayor Michelle Wu and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

This is the 51st year that Nova Scotia has donated a tree to Boston as thanks for relief efforts following the December 6, 1917 explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor.

This year’s tree was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend of Christmas Island, along with his children Angela, Carmen, and Andrew.

Immediately following the Boston Common tree lighting, the city will flip the switch to light the lights on Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

