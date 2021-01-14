Christmas tree likely culprit in massive fire that destroyed 1 Middleboro home, damaged another

|

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a massive blaze that destroyed a Middleboro home and heavily damaged another.

Crews responding to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Wareham Street Thursday night found two homes obscured by flames and smoke.

Everyone was able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported.

While the offical cause of the fire is still unknown, the fire chief told 7NEWS it appeared to have started when a Christmas tree caught fire.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending