Christmas tree likely culprit in massive fire that destroyed 1 Middleboro home, damaged another

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a massive blaze that destroyed a Middleboro home and heavily damaged another.

Crews responding to the scene of a multi-alarm fire on Wareham Street Thursday night found two homes obscured by flames and smoke.

Everyone was able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported.

While the offical cause of the fire is still unknown, the fire chief told 7NEWS it appeared to have started when a Christmas tree caught fire.

#UPDATE Fire Chief says everyone made it out. Cause under investigation but Chief says appears to have been a Christmas tree that caught fire & quickly spread. One home a complete loss, 2nd home significant damage. No injuries to firefighters. Still working on hotspots. #7News — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 15, 2021

