Christmas Tree Shops pull shark-related items from Cape Cod stores after complaints

(WHDH) — Christmas Tree Shops has pulled “offensive” shark-related items from all of its stores on Cape Cod following a number of complaints.

In recent days, some residents have expressed outrage over items mocking shark attacks on beachgoers, CapeCod.com reports.

One item that sparked dissatisfaction among shoppers was a “Shark Week” towel that said, “Nice to Eat You” on the bottom. There was another that reportedly said, “Send More Tourists, The Last Ones Were Delicious!” A red T-shirt also had a message scrawled across the front that read, “Come to the Shark Side.”

“We have removed these items from the Cape locations. It is never our intention to offend customers by our merchandise assortment,” Jessica Joyce, Senior Manager of Public Relations for Christmas Tree Shops, told the news outlet.

There were two shark attacks on the Cape last summer. In August, a New York man was seriously injured off Long Nook Beach in Truro. A Revere man was killed in September off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

“It’s a pretty touchy subject around here,” one resident told the news outlet. “I think if one more person gets killed I think this place [Cape Cod] is done.”

Christmas Tree Shops has five locations on the Cape.

