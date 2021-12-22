WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Chuck Hunt, the husband of the first woman to serve as governor of Massachusetts, has died.

Hunt died Tuesday in hospice care in his Williamstown home, former acting Gov. Jane Swift told The Boston Globe. He was 67.

Swift confirmed the death on social media.

Hunt had been born with a kidney disease and received a transplant in 2018, she said. He had been hospitalized recently because of rejections.

A private man who owned a construction company and ran a farm, he was thrust into the public eye in 2001 when Swift, a Republican who had been elected lieutenant governor, was named acting governor when Gov. Paul Cellucci was appointed U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Hunt became a full-time father to the couple’s three daughters during his wife’s political career.

“He set aside all of his ambitions when we had children and subsumed his career for supporting our girls and was a full-time dad almost all of the time,” Swift told the Globe.

Swift on social media Wednesday asked for donations in her husband’s name to Wonderfund, a nonprofit that supports children involved with state child welfare officials.

Hunt “cared (quietly) and deeply about children whose childhoods were marked by abuse & neglect,” she wrote.

Calling hours are scheduled for Sunday at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home in North Adams. A funeral Mass is scheduled for Monday morning at Sts. Patrick and Raphael Church in Williamstown.

