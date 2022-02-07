BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers across the state beware — chunks of ice have been flying off cars and shattering windshields.

Shimel Kelly Collins was on the way to plan her wedding with her husband, sons and mother in the car when a block of rock-hard ice flew off a vehicle going the opposite direction and slammed into her windshield on Interstate 93 on Sunday.

The heartstopping moment was all captured on Collins’ dashcam just south of Boston.

“And I’m like, ‘Oh my God!’ Because you see people’s cars having it on there but you never expect it to happen to you, and especially it sounded like a bullet, you know what I mean? So I was really, really scared,” she said.

Collins is far from alone in this experience. Meghan Peterson’s windshield was smashed while on her way home from ski country Saturday.

According to her, a pickup truck with Florida plates was darting through traffic on Interstate 93 when a sheet of ice came flying off into her car.

“There was a split second where I was thinking, ‘Oh my God is this going to go like, through my car? Am I gonna get hurt,” she said. “Thankfully I didn’t.”

Even during Monday morning’s commute, Renee Masak’s windshield was pounded by ice from someone who still had not cleaned their car off before hitting Interstate 95.

“All I see is this massive sheet of ice come flying from another car and it’s like you see in the movies,” she said. “It was like twirling and all I see is it like coming at me and I was like, ‘Oh no!’. And then it hit my windshield and then it like completely shattered.”

State police tweeted out another victim with the message: “Please clean ice and snow off your vehicle, including not just windows but also the roof, hood, trunk, bed, etc. to prevent this.”

