Church ceiling collapses in Ipswich

IPSWICH, Mass. (WHDH) — The entire ceiling of a church in Ipswich came crashing down Friday afternoon, covering the interior in thousands of pounds of debris.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. at the Living Faith United Methodist Church. A witness compared the sound to an explosion or an earthquake.

The pastor of the church said no one was inside at the time. He added he is grateful because a support group was supposed to be meeting.

The church was built in 1859. The town’s building inspector said the age of the building is likely what caused the collapse.

