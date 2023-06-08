BOSTON (WHDH) - A church community in Jamaica Plain reacted on Thursday after someone spray painted homophobic messages on one of their church’s walls.

Pastors at the First Baptist Church on Centre Street said they got a call telling them about the vandalism on Thursday morning. Speaking later in the day, pastors said they hope whoever is responsible finds the love they need.

“This is everything that we stand against,” said pastor Ashlee Weist-Laird.

“It’s very disconcerting, of course, to see this kind of message of hate posted on the wall of the church,” Weist-Laird continued.

As crews worked to remove the spray paint, investigators began canvassing the surrounding neighborhood, where they found a can of spray paint left behind.

The incident, Weist-Laird said, “obviously feels like an attempt of intimidation.”

First Baptist Church pastors said they want the LGBTQ community to know they are loved and welcome at the church.

“The transformative power of God is that it can redeem all of us from fear and hate,” said pastor Ben Herrmann.

“This is a place where you’re celebrated,” Weist-Laird said

As for the person or people behind this incident, Weist-Laird had a message.

“We hope you come to know the love of God that we talk about here, not just for LGBTQ, but for everyone, and that your life wouldn’t be filled with so much hate that this is how you spend your time,” Weist-Laird said.

Spray painted messages on the First Baptist Church had been covered up with black tarps as of Thursday afternoon.

Both Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu issued statements, in the meantime, on Thursday.

“This dangerous, hurtful messaging is an instant reminder of the hatred within too many hearts in our city and cities across the nation,” Hayden said.

“We will do everything possible to protect members of the LGBTQIA+ community in Boston and Suffolk County,” he continued. “But our efforts must be supported by national leaders in both parties speaking in unison against these insidious impulses in our society.”

Wu discussed upcoming LGBTQ pride celebrations in Boston, saying “These disgusting acts of vandalism will not deter us from celebrating our LGBTQ+ residents this month, this weekend, and every day here in Boston.”

“Hate has no place in our city,” she said. “As we look forward to the return of the Pride Parade this weekend, we stand with Boston’s LGBTQ+ community and remain committed to ensuring that community members are safe and supported.”

“We will not be intimidated in our work to make Boston a city for everyone,” Wu added.

