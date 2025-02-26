FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - St. Mary’s in Franklin will welcome back parishioners on Saturday, four months after a fire broke out in the back room of the church.

The bells at the nearly 150 year old church rang out loud, and no one is more excited than father Bob Poitras.

“I’m excited for out parishioners, I’m excited for our parish. That the church we all love so much, we can use it again, we can be home again,” said father Poitras.

Fire investigators determined that the fire, which sent choking smoke through the building, was intentionally set.

Workers put the final touches on what ended up being $1M in repairs to the church.

John Ristaino was baptized and has been a parishioner at the church for decades.

“It’s been a long four months, and it’s exciting to be back,” said Ristaino. “Soon to be back in our main worship space and putting all the pieces together.”

Come Saturday, parishioners will gather for mass joined by Boston’s archbishop Richard Henning.

“Now that we’re towards the end, we have our main church back, life will get a little bit back to normal again,” said Poitras.

