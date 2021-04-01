STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A church in Stoneham has canceled all Masses, including those on Easter, through April 10 after numerous parish staff and clergy tested positive for the coronavirus.

Father Mario Orrigo of St. Patrick Parish on Central Street wrote in a letter to the church community Wednesday that he had been advised to suspend all gatherings and Masses for 10 days in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“I do not make this decision lightly as it comes during the most sacred and meaningful time in the Church’s calendar, Easter,” he wrote. “My heart is broken by this news. Yet, as we consider how this sacrifice disrupts the plans all of us have made; I am struck by how it can help so many.”

Orrigo plans to live stream the Triduum and Mass for Easter.

