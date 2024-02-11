BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A church service is slated to be held at Grace Church in Bridgewater on Sunday in honor of the woman who police say was killed and left in a car at Logan Airport last year. The service will be held just days after her former boyfriend escaped police custody in Kenya while awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

Authorities say Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kangethe slipped out of the police station in Nairobi and jumped into a privately owned minivan.

Kangethe, 40, had been detained pending a ruling on whether he should be extradited to face a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Margaret “Maggie” Mbitu, 32, on Oct. 31, 2023.

Massachusetts State Police said in early November that Kangethe left her body in a car at Logan International Airport and boarded a flight to Kenya. State officials said they were working with Kenyan authorities to locate him, and he was initially arrested in a nightclub on Jan. 30 after being on the run for three months.

The FBI says it is ready to help authorities in Kenya with their search.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)