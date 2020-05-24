Churches across Massachusetts re-open Sunday at limited capacity

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Churchgoers were glad to return to their houses of worship on Sunday after they re-opened for the first time in nearly two months.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am, I miss these guys they’re my best friends ever,” said Robert Petersen as he went to Victory Baptist Church in Dedham.

“I’m very grateful for that, to be worshipping … with other people,” said Rose Brodvik.

Pastor Nick White welcomed Brodvik, Petersen and others back to the church Sunday morning. Gov. Charlie Baker said churches could allow worship inside today as part of the state’s phase one of re-opening.

“I’m just glad to be back in church and I’m glad that we can finally regather,” White said. “I know our people I know where people have really been itching to get back together as a church.”

White said the church is following state guidelines and limiting attendance, as well as taking attendees’ temperatures as they entered and providing masks and gloves. Services are still live-streamed for those who are concerned about attending in person, and White said people should not come if they’re worried about the virus.

“Right now if you’re nervous about coming out or if you’re elderly or if you have underlying conditions, just stay home and don’t feel any pressure,” White said.

