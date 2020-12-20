Churches prepare for distanced Christmas services

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Churches normally readying for one of the busiest times of the year are preparing distanced services for Christmas.

With limits on capacity, church leaders are asking people to sign up ahead of time online, and most are offering virtual services as well.

“It’s not the ideal experience of Mass, but given the alternative, it is a good alternative,” said Fr. Tom Washburn of Saint Mary’s Cathedral In Fall River.

“We’ve switched over to Zoom because that allows us to all be present together in that worshipping moment, so that way all of us are right here right now,” said the Rev. Deborah Tate Breault.

