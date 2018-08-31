Cigarette butt found in AC unit helps Sharon police crack multi-year investigation

DNA lifted from a cigarette butt that was found inside an air conditioning unit at a home in Sharon helped police identify and arrest a suspect in connection with a multi-year breaking and entering investigation, officials said.

On Oct. 24, 2015, police say multiple people kicked down the door of a home on Terrapin Lane and fled after stealing an array of items. An immediate search of the area proved unsuccessful.

Detectives returned to the home and found a burnt cigarette with the ash still intact in the bottom of an air conditioner compressor unit under a window where the suspects first tried to enter the home, according to police.

Initial testing on the cigarette came back positive for the DNA found at the scene of an unsolved 2012 breaking and entering case out of Worcester but it was not listed in the national Combined DNA Index System.

Last week, Sharon police say they were notified by state police that a match had been made. The DNA was linked to Jabriel Nabulsi, 24, of Worcester, officials said.

Nabulsi, who is currently on probation out of Worcester Superior Court, is said to have a “long rap sheet.”

He is now facing fresh charges in Sharon.