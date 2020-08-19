Cinnamon Toast Crunch rolls out new ‘Cinnadust’ seasoning

(WHDH) — Are you a fan of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal? If so, rejoice! You can now take your obsession to the next level.

The delicious seasoning that coats the crunchy flakes will available for purchase exclusively at Sam’s Clubs stores across the United States starting on Sept. 1.

“Cinnadust” seasoning is said to be complete with the cereal’s famous cinnamon-sugar blend, paired with sweet notes of caramel, vanilla and graham flavors.

In a news release, the retail chain said, “Bring sugar, spice and everything nice to literally anything – popcorn, coffee, ice cream, cookies and cake – need we say more?”

